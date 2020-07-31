Advertisement

Health departments concerned after Jo Daviess Co. hits COVID-19 warning level

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Jo Daviess County is considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.
covid 19
covid 19(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since Illinois entered phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, a county in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region is at the warning level for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Jo Daviess County is considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19. This increase in community spread of COVID-19 is associated with travel to hotspots including neighboring Iowa and larger social gatherings, according to the Northern Illinois Rockford Region health departments.

The Health Departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region (NIR-HDs) express concern that the spread of COVID-19 will continue to increase in communities throughout the region and will require additional strategies to protect the public’s health. The public is urged to take steps to protect our communities and reduce the need to adhere to stricter guidance, according to the NIR-HDs.

“As a community, we must heed the warning and work together to adhere to the social distancing and masking guidance that will help slow the spread of COVID-19 while moving our community forward toward recovery,” Sandra Schleicher, Jo Daviess County Health Department Public Health Administrator said. “Our individual actions impact our local community’s ability to prevent further morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and will impact the safety of activities in our communities like the opening of schools.”

The public can to do their part to protect their community by consistently taking the following actions:

  • WEAR A FACE MASK: Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth covering
  • WATCH YOUR DISTANCE: Keep at least 6 feet apart from others
  • WASH YOUR HANDS: Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds The public can reduce the risk of becoming COVID-19 positive by leaving a place where guidelines are not being followed, people are not masking or social distancing, or the gathering is too large. Together, we can move beyond this pandemic.

For more information visit the IDPH and CDC websites.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

News

3 taken to hospital after Auburn Street shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

News

IDPH responding to limited test processing delay

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Specimens collected after July 24 are being processed and individuals will be notified of their results, according to IDPH.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Madigan: ‘No plans to resign’ as Dem women seek his ouster

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Madigan has been at the House helm for 35 of the past 37 years.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

RPS 205 changes school start times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.

News

Indiana student, school staff member test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Superintendent Harold Olin told The Associated Press that the student attended school for part of the day Thursday.

News

3 injured after Michigan Ave. shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police are still investigating.

News

Trump plans to sever TikTok from Chinese owner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘We are taking this very seriously,’ Secretary of State Pompeo said earlier this month.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago