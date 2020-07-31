One person injured in Rockford garage fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford resident is injured after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. the Rockford Fire Department received a call for a structure fire in the 900 block of Blehnheim Dr.

Fire crews found smoke and fire in the attached garage of the home, and the fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

According to officials, there was one civilian fire injury. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

The fire remains under investigation. The damages are estimated at $20,000.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.