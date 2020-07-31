Advertisement

One person injured in Rockford garage fire

Rockford Fire is considering the fire's cause to be incendiary.
(MGN)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford resident is injured after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. the Rockford Fire Department received a call for a structure fire in the 900 block of Blehnheim Dr.

Fire crews found smoke and fire in the attached garage of the home, and the fire was put out in about 20 minutes.

According to officials, there was one civilian fire injury. The extent of that person’s injuries are unknown.

The fire remains under investigation. The damages are estimated at $20,000.

