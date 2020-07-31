Advertisement

One man shot on 10th Street in Rockford Thursday night

No word yet on the condition of the victim
Published: Jul. 31, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man was transported to the hospital after being shot on 10th street in Rockford Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m.. Police crews on the scene told 23 News that they could not give more information on the condition of the victim at the time.

Officers believe this is an isolated incident, and do not believe there is any imminent danger to the neighborhood.

