11 new cases of COVID-19 in Boone Co.

There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 733 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday after 11 new cases.

The total deaths stands at 22. There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 68 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 146 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 108 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 133 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 112 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 60 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 39 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

