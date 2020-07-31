Man taken to hospital after shooting on 10th Street
Rockford Police said the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday night in Rockford.
Around 8 p.m. Rockford Police responded to the 3200 block of 10th Street for a shooting. Officers learned one man was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. No suspects are in custody.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the Rockford Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.