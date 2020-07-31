Advertisement

Man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting 3 CPD officers outside police station

More than 50 shots were fired.
(WCTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) - A 26-year-old man has been charged with six counts of attempted murder, after shooting three police officers on Thursday outside the Grand Central District police station, while he was handcuffed in the back of a police SUV.

CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Lovelle Jordan, of Maywood, had been arrested Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood, and had hidden a gun in his crotch, and used it to open fire on police when they brought him to the station.

Jordan was arrested around 9 a.m. in the 4800 block of West North Avenue, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that had been stolen in an armed carjacking last month, Deenihan said.

As officers were processing the vehicle, Jordan walked up to the car and got in.

“He walks right up to the Porsche, and he enters the Porsche, trying to drive away,” Deenihan said. “It just shows how emboldened these criminals are. The officers are right there, and this guy walks right past the front of the officers’ car, and just jumps in this vehicle, trying to start it and drive away while the officers are right there.”

Deenihan said the officers immediately jumped out of their squad car, and tried to pull Jordan out of the Porsche. Deenihan said Jordan struggled with police, who handcuffed him behind his back, and took him to the Grand Central District station in a marked SUV with a cage in the back.

When police arrived at the station, and an officer opened the door of the SUV to take Jordan inside, Jordan shot the officer in the chin. The officer fell backwards, and Deenihan said that’s when Jordan and other officers outside the station engaged in a shootout.

Sources said, between Jordan and the officers, more than 50 shots were fired.

Jordan has been charged with six felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two felony counts of drug possession, one felony count of illegal possession of a weapon by a felon, one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, police said.

Deenihan said officers who arrested Jordan did search him, and found money and drugs, but did not find a gun he had hidden on him.

“It appears that the defendant had the gun extremely secreted, probably very close to his private area, and unfortunately he was able to get that gun out while he was being transported, and then shoot this officer in the face right when the officer opens up the car,” Deenihan said.

He also denied reports the officers handcuffed Jordan in front, rather than in back.

“These guys, they didn’t do anything wrong,” Deenihan said.

Deenihan said Jordan had asked officers to handcuff him in front of his body, because of pain from skin grafts on his arms, but they refused.

“They don’t handcuff him in front. They’re like, ‘No way, you’re fighting with us,’” Deenihan said. “He’s handcuffed in the rear the way he’s supposed to be.”

Deenihan said Jordan apparently was able to get his hands in front of him while seated in back of the police vehicle.

“It’s happened many times in the past, when someone’s cuffed in the back, that when they’re in a seated position – it’s not easy to do – but you can slide your arms underneath your legs, and now you’re in the front,” he said.

One officer was shot in chin, neck, and his protective vest. Another officer was shot in his protective vest, but the bullet didn’t penetrate. A third officer was shot in his hip. Two other officers suffered chest pains.

The officer who was shot in the chin was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center “very critical” condition, and a source told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov he had to be revived twice on the way to the hospital. Deenihan said fragments from the bullet penetrated the officer’s esophagus, and the officer was still sedated Friday morning.

“He’s doing well, and we’re hoping that he’s going to make a full recovery,” Deenihan said. “He’s not out of the woods by any means, as far as any sort of full recovery, but it appears he’s going to make it.”

The other four officers were treated and released.

Jordan also was shot several times, and was in critical condition Friday morning at Stroger Hospital.

“It’s possible that he could be paralyzed from the chest down,” Deenihan said.

Deenihan said Jordan is a convicted felon who is on parole for felony possession of a gun, and had been on electronic monitoring until June.

Jordan is due to appear for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11 state counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and White Counties were named.

News

City of Rockford issues statement on City Market cancelation

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city says they understand and respect the City Market organizers’ decision to close Friday evening.

News

21 new deaths, almost 2K additional cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24–July 30 is 3.9 percent after rising for several days.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

News

Changes for SwedishAmerican board, medical staff officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Bill Roop replaced as Chairman of the Board.

News

Man taken to hospital after shooting on 10th Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rockford Police said the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

News

One person injured in Rockford garage fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Rockford resident is injured after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

News

One man shot on 10th Street in Rockford Thursday night

Updated: 9 hours ago
Man shot on 10th St. in Rockford

News

Two Winnebago County Board members file petition to add Executive form of government option to November ballot

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
A new county government option could make its way to the November ballot after two Winnebago County Board members filed a petition

News

Dr. Howard J. Spearman named eighth President of Rock Valley College

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rock Valley College welcomed its first Black president, as Dr. Howard. J. Spearman was named the eighth president of RVC at a special board meeting Thursday night.