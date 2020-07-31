Advertisement

Madigan: ‘No plans to resign’ as Dem women seek his ouster

Madigan has been at the House helm for 35 of the past 37 years.
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech following the Illinois House voting to override Gov. Rauner's veto and pass a budget for the first time in two years during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP)
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives a speech following the Illinois House voting to override Gov. Rauner's veto and pass a budget for the first time in two years during the overtime session at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler /The State Journal-Register via AP)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — State Sen. Iris Martinez, a respected and influential state and national Democratic Party leader, on Thursday joined a burgeoning group of Democratic lawmakers — all women — calling for Michael Madigan to relinquish his decades-long grip on Illinois politics by resigning as party leader, House speaker, or both after he was implicated in a federal bribery investigation.

Two others making similar demands Thursday bring to seven the number of Democratic women in the General Assembly wanting Madigan to surrender his virtual control of the Capitol after federal prosecutors named him in a criminal investigation. In the July 17 deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd acknowledged it used bribes in Springfield to get legislation favorable to the utility giant and the document says it involved the speaker of the House, without naming the 78-year-old Madigan.

“It’s very clear in what you’re reading in the ComEd document,” said Martinez, the DNC’s Hispanic Caucus chairwoman and a state party committeewoman for 26 years. “You know nothing happens in Springfield without the speaker signing off. You don’t have to read between the lines to see what is going on.”

Madigan, who has been at the House helm for 35 of the past 37 years — the longest tenure of any legislative leader in U.S. history — has not been charged with wrongdoing. In a statement released late Thursday, he repeated his assertion of inculpability and “will continue to lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump” and add Democrats to Capitol Hill and the Statehouse.

“I understand that the last couple of weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter,” Madigan said. “The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles. I have no plans to resign.”

The others joining Martinez, who wants Madigan out as party chairman to prevent a “distraction” at the presidential nominating convention next month, on Thursday were Reps. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego and Kelly Cassidy of Chicago. Earlier, Sen. Melinda Bush of Grayslake, a leader on sexual-harassment prevention, and Heather Steans of Chicago, a Senate budget negotiator, came out for Madigan’s resignation of one or both posts.

Rep. Terra Costa Howard of Glen Ellyn has joined the call. After Bush, the earliest to step up, not surprisingly, was first-term Rep. Anne Stava-Murray of Naperville, who pledged in her 2018 campaign not to back Madigan and was the only House member to vote against him for an 18th term as speaker last year.

Women have put the most intense pressure on Madigan in the past three years as he has faced a series of incidents involving charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and more by his staff and House members and the revelation last winter by WBEZ of an email by Madigan confidante Michael McClain seeking leniency from the governor for a state worker who had, among other things, kept quiet about an alleged rape. Martinez urged him to resign after the email’s disclosure.

“Women have been bullied over there for a long time,” Martinez said. “As women, we have to fight harder while the men take care of the men.”

In speaking up, the Democrats risk, in some cases, their political lifeline. Madigan currently sits on three campaign chests totaling $20 million and with that largesse and his party leadership, can make or break politicans in the Capitol and beyond. But most, like Martinez, have at least a recent history of criticizing the speaker and his alleged missteps.

“We’re not part of the boys’ club, that’s for sure,” Stava-Murray said.

Nonetheless, what the dissenters are seeking could end a campaign-cash gravy train and worse, upend the Democratic party and disrupt the legislative agenda.

“I spent a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of general reflection, kept re-reading the ComEd document,” Kifowit said. “But it’s almost beyond words, the feeling you get, staring at that document, reading it in black and white. It’s, it’s just a betrayal of the public trust.”

But it’s Illinois, and politics always takes a seat near the front.

“Defeating Donald Trump is a priority matter for all Democrats,” Martinez said. “Every day that Madigan remains chairman of (the party) is another day we are focused on Madigan’s controversies instead of our critical electoral contests.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

News

3 taken to hospital after Auburn Street shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

News

IDPH responding to limited test processing delay

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Specimens collected after July 24 are being processed and individuals will be notified of their results, according to IDPH.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

RPS 205 changes school start times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.

News

Indiana student, school staff member test positive for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Superintendent Harold Olin told The Associated Press that the student attended school for part of the day Thursday.

News

Health departments concerned after Jo Daviess Co. hits COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Jo Daviess County is considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

News

3 injured after Michigan Ave. shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police are still investigating.

News

Trump plans to sever TikTok from Chinese owner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘We are taking this very seriously,’ Secretary of State Pompeo said earlier this month.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago