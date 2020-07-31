Advertisement

Indiana student, school staff member test positive for virus

Superintendent Harold Olin told The Associated Press that the student attended school for part of the day Thursday.
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just days after public schools around Indiana reopened their doors, at least one student and one school staff member have tested positive for the virus.

In the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, a student tested positive for the virus on the first day back to class.

Superintendent Harold Olin told The Associated Press that the student attended school for part of the day Thursday.

People who came into close contact with the student will have to quarantine before returning.

At Avon High School, a staff member tested positive.

However, the district says that person had not been at school this week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

News

3 taken to hospital after Auburn Street shooting

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

News

IDPH responding to limited test processing delay

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Specimens collected after July 24 are being processed and individuals will be notified of their results, according to IDPH.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Madigan: ‘No plans to resign’ as Dem women seek his ouster

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Madigan has been at the House helm for 35 of the past 37 years.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

RPS 205 changes school start times

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
At middle and high schools, start times were moved back by 15 minutes.

News

Health departments concerned after Jo Daviess Co. hits COVID-19 warning level

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Jo Daviess County is considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

News

3 injured after Michigan Ave. shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Police are still investigating.

News

Trump plans to sever TikTok from Chinese owner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘We are taking this very seriously,’ Secretary of State Pompeo said earlier this month.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago