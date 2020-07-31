Indiana student, school staff member test positive for virus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just days after public schools around Indiana reopened their doors, at least one student and one school staff member have tested positive for the virus.

In the Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation, a student tested positive for the virus on the first day back to class.

Superintendent Harold Olin told The Associated Press that the student attended school for part of the day Thursday.

People who came into close contact with the student will have to quarantine before returning.

At Avon High School, a staff member tested positive.

However, the district says that person had not been at school this week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.