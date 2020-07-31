IDPH responding to limited test processing delay

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is responding to a test processing delay involving tests conducted at certain state-run sites and sent to Reditus Labs.

Processing of up to 3,800 tests conducted at state community-based or mobile testing sites for COVID-19 testing between July 12-24, 2020 have been delayed beyond the appropriate laboratory testing and reporting window, according to the IDPH.

Community-based and mobile testing that may have been impacted include sites in Aurora, Bloomington, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows and South Holland. While the vast majority of the more than 450,000 tests done at these state sites and sites across Illinois during the July 12-24 time period have already received their results, IDPH recommends individuals who have not yet received their results visit a free state-run testing location to have another specimen collected.

IDPH is working with Reditus Labs to improve their interface with specimen collection at state-run sites and ensure the processing of specimens moves forward in a timely manner. Specimens collected after July 24 are being processed and individuals will be notified of their results, according to IDPH.

