Advertisement

Dr. Howard J. Spearman named eighth President of Rock Valley College

Dr. Howard J. Spearman Named Eighth President of Rock Valley College
Dr. Howard J. Spearman Named Eighth President of Rock Valley College(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College welcomed its first Black president, as Dr. Howard. J. Spearman was named the eighth president of RVC at a special board meeting Thursday night.

Dr. Spearman returns to RVC where he previously worked in several leadership roles from 2011-2019, including in descending order, Vice President, Student Services/Chief Student Services Officer; Associate Vice President, Enrollment, Retention and Student Development/Chief Student Services Officer; Dean of Advising and Retention; Director of Transfer Advising and Student Success; and Manager of Academic and Transfer Advising.

Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Student Services Officer for Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin, one of sixteen technical colleges under the Wisconsin Technical College system serving 33,000 students. He has also held roles in higher education at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

In all of his roles, Dr. Spearman has over two decades of higher education experience and a proven track-record of leading and implementing successful strategic enrollment, innovative programming, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“Dr. Spearman is a proven leader who throughout the search process impressed all members of the search committee and the Board of Trustees with his passion for RVC and the community we serve,” said RVC Trustee Bob Trojan. “We are confident that Dr. Spearman is the person to lead the college in exciting and innovative new directions for years to come.”

“I’m thankful the Board has put their trust in me,” said Dr. Spearman. “I look forward to leading the campus and engaging the community. It’s an honor to once again be a part of the Golden Eagle family.”

Dr. Spearman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, a Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

He currently resides in Winnebago County with his wife, Michelle, and their three sons.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preparing children for the upcoming school year amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With school supply shopping season in full swing, preparing children emotionally for the upcoming school year is at the top of the list.

News

29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,608.

News

Preparing children for the upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

Latest News

News

Disruptive Protests continue

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Woman arrested for sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Carpenter was taken into custody at the Oregon Police Department and then taken to the Ogle County Jail.

News

Disruptive protests continue in downtown Rockford

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Sirens and loud music are what you can expect to hear while entering the Winnebago County Courthouse.

News

COVID-19 leaves college student and teen brother only survivors in household

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Song
Within days of the grandmother moving in, everything changed.

News

RRVBC asks COVID-19 recoveries to donate plasma

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There is also a need for convalescent plasma donors to keep giving.

News

Arrest made in DeKalb attempted murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was not struck by the gun fire.