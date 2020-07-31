Dr. Howard J. Spearman named eighth President of Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College welcomed its first Black president, as Dr. Howard. J. Spearman was named the eighth president of RVC at a special board meeting Thursday night.

Dr. Spearman returns to RVC where he previously worked in several leadership roles from 2011-2019, including in descending order, Vice President, Student Services/Chief Student Services Officer; Associate Vice President, Enrollment, Retention and Student Development/Chief Student Services Officer; Dean of Advising and Retention; Director of Transfer Advising and Student Success; and Manager of Academic and Transfer Advising.

Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Student Services Officer for Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin, one of sixteen technical colleges under the Wisconsin Technical College system serving 33,000 students. He has also held roles in higher education at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

In all of his roles, Dr. Spearman has over two decades of higher education experience and a proven track-record of leading and implementing successful strategic enrollment, innovative programming, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“Dr. Spearman is a proven leader who throughout the search process impressed all members of the search committee and the Board of Trustees with his passion for RVC and the community we serve,” said RVC Trustee Bob Trojan. “We are confident that Dr. Spearman is the person to lead the college in exciting and innovative new directions for years to come.”

“I’m thankful the Board has put their trust in me,” said Dr. Spearman. “I look forward to leading the campus and engaging the community. It’s an honor to once again be a part of the Golden Eagle family.”

Dr. Spearman holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, a Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Cardinal Stritch University.

He currently resides in Winnebago County with his wife, Michelle, and their three sons.

