Changes for SwedishAmerican board, medical staff officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes were made to the SwedishAmerican Board of Directors and medical staff officers on Friday.

Jeff Kaney has replaced Bill Roop as Chairman of the Board. Kaney has served on the board for seven years and is the CEO of Kaney Inc., an engineering, manufacturing and technology company in Rockford. Roop, who served as chairman for two years, remains on the board as Immediate Past Chair. Dan Ross will now assume the First Vice Chair position.

Additional board members are Elizabeth Bolt, Mike Broski, Pat Derry, Dr. Tiffanie Ferry, Dr. Eric Fulcomer, Helen Hill, Jeff Hultman, Gregory Jury, Dr. Kathleen Kelly, Marco Lenis, Jennifer Maher (Ex-Officio), Dr. Peter Newcomer, Anqunette Parham, Steve Sjogren, Tom Walsh, Frank Walter, Amy Wilcox and Dr. Allen Williams.

SwedishAmerican has also named Dr. William Cunningham as its new President of the medical staff. Dr. Cunningham practices obstetrics and gynecology at the SwedishAmerican State Street OB/GYN location at 1415 E. State St. He replaces Immediate Past President Dr. Steven Ikenberry. Dr. Jason Layman is now the First Vice President, Dr. Kavita Mohan is Second Vice President, and Dr. Frank Bonelli remains as Secretary and Treasurer.

