Advertisement

Changes for SwedishAmerican board, medical staff officers

Bill Roop replaced as Chairman of the Board.
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican Rockford(SwedishAmerican Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Changes were made to the SwedishAmerican Board of Directors and medical staff officers on Friday.

Jeff Kaney has replaced Bill Roop as Chairman of the Board. Kaney has served on the board for seven years and is the CEO of Kaney Inc., an engineering, manufacturing and technology company in Rockford. Roop, who served as chairman for two years, remains on the board as Immediate Past Chair. Dan Ross will now assume the First Vice Chair position.

Additional board members are Elizabeth Bolt, Mike Broski, Pat Derry, Dr. Tiffanie Ferry, Dr. Eric Fulcomer, Helen Hill, Jeff Hultman, Gregory Jury, Dr. Kathleen Kelly, Marco Lenis, Jennifer Maher (Ex-Officio), Dr. Peter Newcomer, Anqunette Parham, Steve Sjogren, Tom Walsh, Frank Walter, Amy Wilcox and Dr. Allen Williams.

SwedishAmerican has also named Dr. William Cunningham as its new President of the medical staff. Dr. Cunningham practices obstetrics and gynecology at the SwedishAmerican State Street OB/GYN location at 1415 E. State St. He replaces Immediate Past President Dr. Steven Ikenberry. Dr. Jason Layman is now the First Vice President, Dr. Kavita Mohan is Second Vice President, and Dr. Frank Bonelli remains as Secretary and Treasurer.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Man taken to hospital after shooting on 10th Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rockford Police said the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

News

One person injured in Rockford garage fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Rockford resident is injured after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

News

One man shot on 10th Street in Rockford Thursday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
Man shot on 10th St. in Rockford

Latest News

News

Two Winnebago County Board members file petition to add Executive form of government option to November ballot

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
A new county government option could make its way to the November ballot after two Winnebago County Board members filed a petition

News

Dr. Howard J. Spearman named eighth President of Rock Valley College

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rock Valley College welcomed its first Black president, as Dr. Howard. J. Spearman was named the eighth president of RVC at a special board meeting Thursday night.

News

Preparing children for the upcoming school year amid COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With school supply shopping season in full swing, preparing children emotionally for the upcoming school year is at the top of the list.

News

29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,608.

News

Preparing children for the upcoming school year

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.