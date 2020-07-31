A Beautiful Weekend Is Upon Us

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partly cloudy this Friday the final day of July. Highs will reach the low 80′s with northeast winds 5 - 15 MPH. Partly cloudy tonight as we drop to the upper 50′s. Beautiful on Saturday with highs in the low 80′s. There’s slight chance for thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the upper 70′s. Below normal temperatures to hold on through next week.

