Advertisement

A Beautiful Weekend Is Upon Us

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partly cloudy this Friday the final day of July. Highs will reach the low 80′s with northeast winds 5 - 15 MPH. Partly cloudy tonight as we drop to the upper 50′s. Beautiful on Saturday with highs in the low 80′s. There’s slight chance for thunderstorms on Sunday with highs in the upper 70′s. Below normal temperatures to hold on through next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A cooler temperature regime is now in place, eyeing 70s soon

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ethan Rosuck
Say goodbye to the heat and humidity in our weather pattern. Comfortable and cooler temperatures is now in region and looks like it is here to stay.

Forecast

Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 7/30/2020

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

Today Begins a Cooler Temperature Regime

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Today Begins a Cooler Temperature Regime.

Forecast

Dramatically cooler, less humid times ahead

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A prolonged period of cooler, more comfortable weather is set to arrive overnight and into Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Slight Chance for Scattered Showers

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Slight Chance for Scattered Showers.

Forecast

Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight in advance of humidity’s return Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
A few isolated storms are possible overnight tonight, but humidity's return Wednesday is to be the most noteworthy development over the next 24 hours.

Forecast

Slight Showers/T-Storm Chances This Evening

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms this evening.

Forecast

Air conditioners set to get lengthy break as cooler, drier air moves in

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Mark Henderson
The heat is gone, at least for the next week, giving air conditioners a needed break.

Forecast

Cooler Days Ahead

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By Aaron Wilson
Cooler Days Ahead

Forecast

Ethan's Sunday Forecast -- 7/26/2020

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT