3 taken to hospital after Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent three men to a local hospital in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

The shooting investigation is taking place on the 3200 block of Auburn Street as of 2:51 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Shooting investigation in the 3200 block of Auburn Street. Three adult male victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital. No further details at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 31, 2020

Three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.

