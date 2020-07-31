3 taken to hospital after Auburn Street shooting
Three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent three men to a local hospital in Rockford on Friday afternoon.
The shooting investigation is taking place on the 3200 block of Auburn Street as of 2:51 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.
