3 injured after Michigan Ave. shooting
Police are still investigating.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after three people were injured after a shooting on Friday afternoon.
The shooting took place near 917 Michigan Ave. before 2 p.m., two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, another shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, believed to be related, according to the Rockford Police Department.
This story will be updated as new information comes in.
