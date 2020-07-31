3 injured after Michigan Ave. shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating after three people were injured after a shooting on Friday afternoon.

The shooting took place near 917 Michigan Ave. before 2 p.m., two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A short time later, another shooting victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, believed to be related, according to the Rockford Police Department.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

