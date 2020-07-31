21 new deaths, almost 2K additional cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases with 21 additional deaths Friday.

The deaths include:

Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 3 females 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 3 males 90′s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s

DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

Kane County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s

Kendall County: 1 female 50′s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s

Will County: 1 female 90′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 178,837, including 7,478 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24–July 30 is 3.9 percent after rising for several days.

As of Thursday night, 1,369 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

