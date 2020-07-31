Advertisement

21 new deaths, almost 2K additional cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24–July 30 is 3.9 percent after rising for several days.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases with 21 additional deaths Friday.

The deaths include:

  • Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 3 females 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s, 3 males 90′s
  • DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70′s
  • Kane County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 70′s
  • Kendall County: 1 female 50′s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80′s
  • Will County: 1 female 90′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 178,837, including 7,478 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 49,782 specimens for a total of 2,699,568. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24–July 30 is 3.9 percent after rising for several days.

As of Thursday night, 1,369 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

11 state counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cass, Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, and White Counties were named.

News

City of Rockford issues statement on City Market cancelation

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The city says they understand and respect the City Market organizers’ decision to close Friday evening.

News

Man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting 3 CPD officers outside police station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
More than 50 shots were fired.

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

News

Changes for SwedishAmerican board, medical staff officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Bill Roop replaced as Chairman of the Board.

News

Man taken to hospital after shooting on 10th Street

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rockford Police said the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

News

One person injured in Rockford garage fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Rockford resident is injured after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

News

One man shot on 10th Street in Rockford Thursday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
Man shot on 10th St. in Rockford

News

Two Winnebago County Board members file petition to add Executive form of government option to November ballot

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
A new county government option could make its way to the November ballot after two Winnebago County Board members filed a petition

News

Dr. Howard J. Spearman named eighth President of Rock Valley College

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Rock Valley College welcomed its first Black president, as Dr. Howard. J. Spearman was named the eighth president of RVC at a special board meeting Thursday night.