Advertisement

Woman arrested for sexual abuse

Carpenter was taken into custody at the Oregon Police Department and then taken to the Ogle County Jail.
Ogle County Jail
Ogle County Jail(Ogle County Jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for sexual abuse on Wednesday.

On Sunday, July 26, the Oregon Police Department received a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman, that had taken place over approximately three months, according to the Oregon Police Department.

On Wednesday, after an investigation conducted by the Oregon Police Department, Courtney F. Carpenter, was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, according to the Oregon Police Department.

Carpenter was taken into custody at the Oregon Police Department and then taken to the Ogle County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preparing children for the upcoming school year amid COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
With school supply shopping season in full swing, preparing children emotionally for the upcoming school year is at the top of the list.

News

29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
That brings the total case count to 3,608.

News

Preparing children for the upcoming school year

Updated: 38 minutes ago

News

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.

News

Disruptive Protests continue

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Disruptive protests continue in downtown Rockford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Sirens and loud music are what you can expect to hear while entering the Winnebago County Courthouse.

News

COVID-19 leaves college student and teen brother only survivors in household

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Song
Within days of the grandmother moving in, everything changed.

News

RRVBC asks COVID-19 recoveries to donate plasma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There is also a need for convalescent plasma donors to keep giving.

News

Arrest made in DeKalb attempted murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was not struck by the gun fire.

News

Man arrested after Freeport murder, warrant issued for second suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
An arrest warrant has also been issued for 22-year-old Traivyon Harvey of Chicago.