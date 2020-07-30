Woman arrested for sexual abuse

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for sexual abuse on Wednesday.

On Sunday, July 26, the Oregon Police Department received a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman, that had taken place over approximately three months, according to the Oregon Police Department.

On Wednesday, after an investigation conducted by the Oregon Police Department, Courtney F. Carpenter, was arrested for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, according to the Oregon Police Department.

Carpenter was taken into custody at the Oregon Police Department and then taken to the Ogle County Jail.

