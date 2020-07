ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More clouds than sunshine in the works for our Thursday forecast. Highs will top out in the low 80′s with northeast winds 10 - 15 MPH. Clearing tonight as we drop to the upper 50′s. Highs in the low 80′s are expected for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70′s beginning of next week.

