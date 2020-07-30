Advertisement

Second Blu Astor shooting suspect charged with attempted homicide

Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amura Wiggins and Damont Deandre Green. (Source: Janesville Police Dept.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A suspect allegedly involved in a shooting at an adult entertainment club in Janesville turned himself into the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins turned himself in at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on charges related to the Blu Astor Cabaret Shooting on June 20.

Wiggins’ charges include one count of attempted first degree homicide, four counts of first degree reckless injury – party to a crime and two counts of first degree reckless endangering safety – party to a crime.

Wiggins will have a court appearance at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Damont Deandre Green also faces multiple charges, including attempted first degree homicide and first degree reckless injury after four people were shot at the Blu Astor Cabaret on June 20.

