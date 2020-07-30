RRVBC asks COVID-19 recoveries to donate plasma

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center is asking those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma to help others affected by the virus.

“The White House made an urgent plea for convalescent plasma during today’s presidential press briefing,” according to the RRVBC.

To be eligible to donate convalescent plasma, individuals must meet all regular blood donor requirements of being in general good health and weighing at least 110 pounds, be completely symptom-free for at least 14 days and have a laboratory-confirmed test for COVID-19.

“There is an ongoing need for plasma and blood donations, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause cancellations of mobile blood drives and restrict access to places like schools and businesses,” Heidi Ognibene, director of operations for the Rock River Valley Blood Center said. “Donating plasma and blood is safe, and those products we collect meet local needs first, so donating has real, immediate impact on local lives.”

The Rock River Valley Blood Center has collected 106 units of convalescent plasma so far and is actively seeking recovered COVID-19 patients who had a positive nasal swab test and would be willing to donate. Those interested should call 815-965-8751 or visit rrvbc.org.

There is also a need for convalescent plasma donors to keep giving. These individuals can donate plasma every 28 days, which is more frequent than whole blood of every 56 days.

