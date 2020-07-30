Rockford University hosts webinars for degrees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University announced it will host two, free 45-minute informational webinars for individuals interested in its degree completion programs on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:00 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.

Individuals can register at www.rockford.edu/busnsession. Attendees will receive an application waiver.

Webinar attendees will learn more about program and admission requirements, degree transfer details, credit for documented work training and student experiences, according to Rockford University.

In July, Rockford University announced its partnership with three regional community colleges – Highland Community College, Kishwaukee College and Rock Valley College – to provide a flexible, seamless option to transfer college credits or an associate’s degree (A.A., A.S., or A.A.S.) toward a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Accounting Studies.

Additionally, Rockford University’s PURI School of Business degree completion programs offer experienced workers the opportunity to apply up to 25 credit hours of documented work training programs toward a degree in Business Management or Accounting Studies, according to Rockford University.

