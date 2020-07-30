Advertisement

Rockford City Market canceled Friday due to protesters

Provenzano claims the decision was made in the interest of safety for patrons, vendors and the community at large.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock River Development Partnership chairman Peter Provenzano announced the cancelation of the Rockford City Market for Friday, July 31.

“We are saddened at the environment that has existed during the last few Fridays at the Market and are very concerned about the proximity of vendors and market goers to the protestors who have been and continue to be very aggressive and disruptive with their actions,” according to Provenzano.

Provenzano claims the decision was made in the interest of safety for patrons, vendors and the community at large.

“Friday nights at the City Market are meant for gathering and being neighborly. All are and have always been welcome. This is why we started the Market in the first place—to bring us all together in the heart of our city. However, we must be peaceable, civil, and respectful, inside, and outside of the Market’s boundaries,” according to Provenzano.

