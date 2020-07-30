Advertisement

Protest group makes new demands in light of RPD May 30 protest findings

Say there won't be peace until there is justice.
Abolish RPD signs
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of roughly 20 protesters gathered at the Rockford Police District 1 headquarters Wednesday night to demand justice for what they say is police misconduct from May 30 protests. Earlier on Wednesday an internal investigation found no wrongdoing by officers.

Now the group has seven demands they want city leaders to meet:

  • Demand court to drop all charges in connection to the May 30
  • Demand City of Rockford hire entity outside of RPD to investigate May 30
  • Demand all findings of RPD and outside sources be released in full to the public
  • Demand to know badge numbers and names of all officers involved in May 30 protests who discharged tasers and made arrests
  • Demand all elected officials to condemn action of RPD and the investigation
  • Demand City pays in-full for 12 months the counselors and therapists for those traumatized by the May 30 protests
  • Demand all officers involved in May 30 be terminated immediately

“Since we have not received peace and we have not received justice, these protests will not be peaceful,” says Leslie Rolfe, who participated in several local protests including May 30. “These gestapo Nazi’s with badges do not speak the language of peace.”

In Rolfe’s speech he says the homes of all city leaders, including alderpeople, will not be peaceful until there is justice. The group plans to protest outside of the courthouse Thursday morning, and says they will be at the Back the Blue rally at the Justice Center Saturday.

