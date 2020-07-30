Pritzker responds to Trump proposal to delay Nov. election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker replied to a tweet from President Trump on Thursday morning, stating that Illinois will hold elections by law on November 3.

“The right to vote is essential, which is why I signed a law to expand vote by mail and make our elections safer than ever. The Board of Elections intends to take thorough precautions for those who want to vote in person,” Gov. Pritzker continued.

.@realDonaldTrump, Illinois will hold our election as required by law on November 3rd. 1/3 https://t.co/yad3IpVM0w — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 30, 2020

President Trump for the first time floated a “delay” to November’s presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

“The President cannot move an election. We will not allow you to undermine the foundations of our democracy,” Gov. Pritzker tweeted.

The President cannot move an election. We will not allow you to undermine the foundations of our democracy.



Everyone: keep November 3 on your calendar. 3/3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 30, 2020

