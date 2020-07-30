Advertisement

No new COVID-19 cases in Boone Co. Thursday

There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county.
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 722 total positive COVID-19 cases as of Thursday after zero new cases.

The total deaths stands at 22. There are a total of 563 recovered cases in the county. The test positivity of reported tests Sunday through Saturday is 3.6 percent in the county.

-- Heritage Woods of Belvidere

-- Symphony Northwoods

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 25 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 68 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 142 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 104 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 133 cases and 1 death: 40-49 age group

-- 111 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 59 cases and 4 deaths: 60-69 age group

-- 38 cases and 7 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 30 cases and 5 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 3 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 1 case: 100+ age group

