Murder in Freeport Wednesday night has Freeport Police asking for information

The crime occurred at the Townhouse Motel
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department is attempting to locate the male subjects depicted in these photographs as part of a Murder investigation. The suspects were last seen fleeing the area eastbound on Galena Avenue in the depicted Chevrolet Uplander minivan. The offense occurred on Wednesday at approximately 8:10 PM at the Townhouse Motel located at 1156 W. Galena Avenue in Freeport.

If anyone has information about this crime or the current whereabouts of the suspects and/or vehicle they should contact the nearest law enforcement agency as quickly as possible. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

