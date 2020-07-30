Midway Village Museum cancels WWII Days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum has canceled World War II Days. The event was supposed to take place on September 19 and 20.

Museum staff decided to cancel World War II Days out of a concern for the health and safety of the public as well as the many reenactors.

“The deteriorating situation made this impossible,” according to the museum.

Staff are now investigating different options to create a virtual World War II Days experience for 2020. When details about virtual programming become available, Midway Village Museum will make further announcements about this type of programing.

