Mandatory masks in Wisconsin goes into effect Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Masks will soon be required across the entire state of Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a Public Health Emergency and issued an Emergency Order mandating the wearing of face coverings when someone is indoors, except when they are in someone else’s home.

“While our local health departments have been doing a heck of a job responding to this pandemic in our communities, the fact of the matter is, this virus doesn’t care about any town, city, or county boundary, and we need a statewide approach to get Wisconsin back on track,” said Gov. Evers.

The order goes into effect on Saturday, August 1 and is set to end on Monday, September 28, 2020. It requires everyone five and older to wear a face covering when they are in an enclose space outside of their household or living unit.

It contains exceptions for people with health conditions or disabilities that would prevent someone from wearing a mask. It also carves exceptions for eating, drinking, and swimming. Full list of exceptions is available here.

“While I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public, my job as governor is to put people first and to do what’s best for the people of our state, so that’s what I am going to do,” Evers added.

