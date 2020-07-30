Advertisement

Man arrested after Freeport murder, warrant issued for second suspect

Traivyon Harvey - Freeport Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police on Thursday arrested a Freeport man in connection to a Wednesday night murder in the city.

On Wednesday at 8:10 p.m., the Freeport Police Department arrived at the 1100 Block of W. Galena Avenue for a call of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old Freeport resident who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to the Freeport Police Department.

The Freeport Police Department arrested Willie Love, 27 of Freeport, for first degree murder and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Love’s bond has been set at $1 million, according to the Freeport Police Department.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 22-year-old Traivyon Harvey of Chicago. Harvey is charged with first degree murder and two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Harvey’s bond has been set at $1 million, according to the Freeport Police Department.

