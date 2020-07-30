Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,772 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,772 new COVID-19 cases with 18 additional deaths Thursday, including one Winnebago County resident.

The deaths include:

- Champaign County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County:1 male 80′s

- Macon County: 1 male 50′s

- Madison County: 1 male 60′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 176,896, including 7,478 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23–July 29 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

