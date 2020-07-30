Advertisement

Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,772 new COVID-19 cases

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,772 new COVID-19 cases with 18 additional deaths Thursday, including one Winnebago County resident.

The deaths include:

- Champaign County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 males 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Kankakee County: 1 male 60′s

- Lake County:1 male 80′s

- Macon County: 1 male 50′s

- Madison County: 1 male 60′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 176,896, including 7,478 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,134 specimens for a total of 2,649,786. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 23–July 29 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

As of Wednesday night, 1,452 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 149 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandatory masks in Wisconsin goes into effect Saturday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Masks will soon be required across the entire state of Wisconsin.

News

McDonald’s CEO says restaurants “might bring in law enforcement” if customers refuse to comply with mask policy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Customers have so far been 'more than willing' to wear a mask in the days since the rule was implemented.

News

Groups unite to urge US to extend food aid to schoolchildren

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The pandemic has killed more than 150,000 people in the United States.

News

Fauci, Kaepernick to be honored for Robert F. Kennedy award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The award is given out to leaders who use their platforms for good and demonstrate a commitment to social change.

Latest News

News

Pritzker responds to Trump proposal to delay Nov. election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
President Trump for the first time floated a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

News

Anderson Gardens to open one hour earlier

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Advanced reservations are encouraged prior to arrival.

News

Murder in Freeport Wednesday night has Freeport Police asking for information

Updated: 7 hours ago
Freeport Police seeking information connected to Wednesday night murder.

The Freeport Police Department is attempting to locate the male subjects depicted in these photographs as part of a Murder investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Protest group makes new demands in light of RPD May 30 protest findings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Protest group makes more demands for justice

News

Sinnissippi Golf Course reports uptick in visitors

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
“Our Sinnissippi Golf Course, is the anchor of our entire park system here,” said Jim McDowell a member of Save Sinnissippi Committee.