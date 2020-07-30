Advertisement

Dramatically cooler, less humid times ahead

Heat and humidity to be noticeably absent for at least next ten days
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Wednesday’s weather was noticeably hotter and more humid in the Stateline, heat and humidity’s return, as promised, was a brief one. Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the Stateline Wednesday, with dew points swelling into the lower and middle 70s over the vast majority of the area. While conditions have remained warm and steamy into the early evening hours, there’s clear evidence of drier, more comfortable air not far away at all, as dew points have fallen into the lower 60s in Southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures remain warm, and in many spots, dew points remain very high. But drier air is seen over Southern Wisconsin, which will be heading our way overnight.
Temperatures remain warm, and in many spots, dew points remain very high. But drier air is seen over Southern Wisconsin, which will be heading our way overnight.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It may take awhile for this drier air to fully infiltrate the Stateline, though it will come in due time, as winds have shifted lightly out of the north and northeast. Slowly but surely, the more comfortable conditions will arrive areawide.

A cold front has passed through the region, sending winds out of the north our way.
A cold front has passed through the region, sending winds out of the north our way.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

What’s ahead in the days to come is a much cooler, though seasonable brand of air, along with an extended spell of more comfortable humidity. Current indications are that humidity levels will remain eminently comfortable through at least next Monday, and very likely beyond.

Humidity will drop gradually overnight, with much more comfortable air arriving Thursday, and sticking around for quite some time.
Humidity will drop gradually overnight, with much more comfortable air arriving Thursday, and sticking around for quite some time.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week ahead, while not cold by any means, will feel much different than what we’ve grown accustomed to in what’s been an extremely warm July. The first 29 days of the month have produced a very toasty average high temperature of 87.7°. By contrast, the coming week’s to feature an average high temperature of 79.6°, more than eight degrees per day colder! Our streak of consecutive days in the 80s is likely to continue for the next four days, and will reach 40 Sunday, but all signs point to the streak being snapped Monday.

As for rain chances, there’s little to get excited about. Small rain chances return to the picture Sunday Afternoon, Monday Afternoon, and then once again Wednesday, though at this juncture, those chances look to be quite paltry.

