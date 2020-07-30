Chicago man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2017 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago man was sentenced for the first degree murder of 25-year-old Adrian Jamison.

Terrell Wilson, now 30, shot Jamison several times in the 3300 block of Sablewood Drive on July 1, 2017, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Wilson was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Randy Wilt for first degree murder. Wilson had previously pled guilty to the offense on December 20.

The sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. Truth in sentencing applies and Wilson will serve 100 percent of his sentence, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

