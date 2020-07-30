Advertisement

Arrest made in DeKalb attempted murder

One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was not struck by the gun fire.
Attempted Murder
Attempted Murder(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Maurice C. Hamilton, 20 of Aurora, was charged with attempted murder on Thursday in connection to a July 23 shooting.

On July 23, at 7:30 pm, a vehicle traveling northbound on Normal Road stopped in the roadway in front of the east entrance to 808 Ridge Dr., according to the DeKalb Police Department.

A rear seat passenger exited the vehicle and approached two subjects who were by the entrance to the residence. Hamilton exited the vehicle and began shooting at the subjects by the entrance, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, but was not struck by the gun fire. Hamilton entered back into the vehicle, and the suspected vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Normal Road. Investigators identified the shooter as Hamilton. On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Hamilton for attempt murder. With the assistance of the Aurora Police Department, Hamilton was arrested in Aurora without incident, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Hamilton was charged with attempted murder, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property. A judge set Hamilton’s bond at no-bond, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

