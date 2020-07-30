Anderson Gardens to open one hour earlier

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anderson Japanese Gardens will open daily at 9 a.m. starting Saturday, August 1.

Advanced reservations are encouraged prior to arrival. Pre-purchased admission is available at www.AndersonGardens.org.

Fresco at the Garden serves breakfast and lunch daily, and is open daily from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling 815-316-2256.

Check the Anderson Gardens and Fresco at the Garden websites for current information and guest expectations prior to visiting.

