Anderson Gardens to open one hour earlier
Advanced reservations are encouraged prior to arrival.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anderson Japanese Gardens will open daily at 9 a.m. starting Saturday, August 1.
Advanced reservations are encouraged prior to arrival. Pre-purchased admission is available at www.AndersonGardens.org.
Fresco at the Garden serves breakfast and lunch daily, and is open daily from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling 815-316-2256.
Check the Anderson Gardens and Fresco at the Garden websites for current information and guest expectations prior to visiting.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.