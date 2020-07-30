A cooler temperature regime is now in place, eyeing 70s soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Say goodbye to the heat and humidity in our weather pattern. Comfortable and cooler temperatures is now in region and looks like it is here to stay.

A cold front moved through the Stateline earlier Thursday and it left behind clouds and cooler conditions. Luckily the clouds will move out over the next several hours overnight and then we’ll have more sunshine and seasonably cooler temperatures to end July 2020 and ring in August 2020.

Dew points will remain low and temperatures in the lower 80s for both Friday and Saturday will be in place. A great time to use the hammocks, relax on your deck and spend time outside socially distant of course. We’ll remain dry for the next couple of days before our next weathermaker arrives on Sunday.

Use those hammocks over the next few days! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Much more ideal conditions are ahead, not as hot and humid. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will come in the form of a cold front and bring the Stateline rain chances later Sunday and very early Monday. The temperatures following this cold front will dip even cooler. Normal for this time of the year is 83° and temperatures next week will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Luckily while it will be a bit cooler out there, we look to remain dry.

Each day over the next week will be below normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Longer range outlooks going into August give the Stateline near equal chances for near normal temperatures. But not too far to our south lie higher chances for below normal temperatures going into August. Enjoy the many many nights of free air conditioning on the horizon and be sure to open those windows. This will be the pattern for some time.

Near normal chances lie into August with slightly below normal conditions to our south. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Slightly above normal precipitation chances are in the forecast going into August 2020. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

