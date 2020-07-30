Advertisement

29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

That brings the total case count to 3,608.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An additional 29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the Winnebago County Health Department on Thursday.

That brings the total case count to 3,608. This is up from 3,579 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County from Wednesday.

The total deaths are now 114. The recovery rate is now at 96.2 percent. The seven day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.8 percent.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

