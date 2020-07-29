Advertisement

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator during protests

Prosecutors charged two Madison women Wednesday with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.
Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos provided by the Dane County (Wisc.) Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors charged both women Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with battery in connection with an attack on Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Carpenter, during a protest against police racism outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, on June 23.
Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos provided by the Dane County (Wisc.) Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors charged both women Wednesday, July 29, 2020, with battery in connection with an attack on Wisconsin state Sen. Tim Carpenter, during a protest against police racism outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison, on June 23.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors charged two Madison women Wednesday with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.

Kerida O’Reilly, 33, and Samantha Hamer, 26, were each charged with one count of being a party to substantial battery, a felony punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and three-and-a-half years in prison, online court records show.

Both women were arrested Monday after they turned themselves in to police. They appeared in court virtually on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dane County Circuit Court Commissioner released them on signature bond. The suspects are banned from the Capitol Square and from making contact with Senator Tim Carpenter and from communicating with one another.

During the initial court appearance, both defense attorneys argued that the criminal complaint should be dismissed for lack of probable cause. The commissioner agreed with District Attorney Isamel Ozanne that the cell phone video captured by Sen. Carpenter show the women making contact.

The preliminary hearing is set for August 6.

Investigators believe the women attacked Democrat Tim Carpenter during June 23 protest outside the state Capitol, one of a series of protests in downtown Madison that took place after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

The protest that night was sparked by the arrest of a Black man who shouted at downtown restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat. Protesters also toppled two statues outside the Capitol and threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building.

Paramedics treated Carpenter, but he decided against going to the hospital.

O’Reilly is a physical therapist and Hamer is a social worker with the Mount Horeb School District, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Hamer was listed on the district’s website as a resource for high school students and their families who need help dealing with emotional distress and other issues. The district placed Hamer on leave on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

