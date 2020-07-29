Advertisement

White man charged after allegedly hitting Black woman with truck

A white man was charged with a felony Wednesday after he allegedly struck a Black woman with his pickup truck in downtown Madison on June 21.
Brendan Oneil (source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Brendan Oneil (source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A white man was charged with a felony Wednesday after he allegedly struck a Black women with his pickup truck in downtown Madison.

According to online court records, Brendan J. O’Neil was charged with felony hit and run involving injury in Dane County Court. O’Neil was not charged with a hate crime, the records indicated.

Madison police say on June 21, O’Neil was driving in the area of University Avenue and Frances Street intersection around 2:30 a.m. when he hit the victim with his vehicle. The woman was brought to a local hospital, where she was treated for abrasions to parts of her body, a fractured hand and a concussion.

The incident also sparked protests over the police department’s response to the hit-and-run, including an instance when an officer used pepper spray on a bystander after several officers gathered around the victim.

MPD’s incident reports have stated the officers were trying to create space around the woman for the paramedics to treat her.

Officers arrested O'Neil following the hit-and-run, and he appears to only spent a few hours in Dane County Jail, until he was released on $350 bail overnight.

A police spokesperson at the time explained that the injuries suffered by the victim did not meet the statutory definition of great bodily harm, therefore he was booked on a misdemeanor.

O'Neil will be in court for his initial appearance on July 30.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public libraries get $9K from Byron nuclear station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Byron also awarded Bertolet Memorial Library and the Oregon Public Library funds to upgrade public computer areas in their facilities.

Sports

IHSA: Football, boys soccer moved to spring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Boys, girls basketball have been moved to the winter along with wrestling.

News

2 new deaths, 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths are now 114.

Back to School & Beyond

State teachers’ unions warn of safety strikes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The union presidents said if a return-to-learning plan is not safe, they will act.

Latest News

News

Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator during protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors charged two Madison women Wednesday with attacking a Wisconsin state senator during a chaotic night of violence outside the state Capitol last month.

News

McDonald’s to close 200 restaurants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks or face coverings.

News

No competitive play for high school football, basketball under new guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The governor said the IHSA is meeting currently to determine how fall sports will move forward.

News

Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,393 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Polo Pool cancels all swim lessons

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No employee at the pool has tested positive.