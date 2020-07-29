ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tooth Talk With Dr. T: Medications

After your scaling and root planning procedure, we may administer medication to control the infection and promote healing.Depending on your particular case, we may use Arestin, Atridox, or Periostat to administer antibiotics, or Periochip to deliver Chlorhexadine.Arestin is an antibiotic that kills the bacteria that cause periodontal disease.It’s in a granular form that we place in the periodontal pocket formed between your gum and your tooth.The moisture in your mouth makes it adhere to both the pocket and the tooth surface.A steady flow of the antibiotic is released for up to 21 days to reduce pocket depth and spread of the disease.Atridox is an antimicrobial antibiotic, so it kills bacteria and inhibits the growth of more.It’s a gel that flows into the pocket and quickly turns into a wax-like substance.It releases the antibiotic for about seven days and then dissolves away.Periostat is a medication available by prescription that you take after your scaling and root planing procedure.It works by reducing the activity of the enzymes that destroy the bone and fibers that hold your teeth in place.Periochip is another medication delivered right at the site of infection.It’s a small chip of medication placed between the tooth and gum.As it dissolves, it releases an antimicrobial medication called chlorhexadine, over seven days.These medications are not right for everyone and could interfere with any other prescribed or over -the -counter supplements you may be taking, including vitamins.So, we will ask you about your medical history.Arestin, Atridox, and Periostat are in the tetracycline family of drugs.They should not be used by people who are pregnant, allergic to tetracycline, or under eight years old.Periochip should not be used by people sensitive to, or allergic to, chlorhexadine, or if your pregnant or nursing.These medications can help speed your healing. If one of them is right for you, we’ll discuss it with you and talk to you about how we can get your periodontal disease under control.FOR MORE DENTAL NEWS YOU CAN USE YOU CAN VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT DENTAL DIMENSIONS DOT COMEMAIL YOUR QUESTIONS TO TV DENTIST AT AOL.COM OR VISIT US IN PERSON AT EDGEBROOK CENTER

