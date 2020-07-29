Sinnissippi Golf Course reports uptick in visitors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

"It's really cool that our home course didn't get canceled the same year our season might get canceled," said Ben Bathe, a Rockford East High School golfer.

A year ago the future of Sinnissippi Golf Course looked grim, with tight budgets threatening its closure, but things are looking up.

“Our Sinnissippi Golf Course, is the anchor of our entire park system here,” said Jim McDowell a member of Save Sinnissippi Committee.

The course reports a 14% increase, or 8,000 rounds from 2019. Eli Parker is a regular at Sinnissippi. He plays for Rockford East High School and credits the course with saving his summer.

“There aren’t a lot of things to do at home, and going outside is really good for me during these times. I really like coming out here, playing as many holes as I can,” said Parker.

Parker says he's been on the course dozens of times this year, just like his teammate Ben Bathe.

"This is more than just a golf course, it is almost my second home, it is our home course. I probably would not play golf without it," said Bathe.

Save Sinnissippi Golf Course committee member, Jim McDowell says while things look good right now, closure is still on the table.

“There are a lot of difficult decision to make with the budget. We don’t know what shape the Rockford Park District is going to be in the future,” said McDowell.

