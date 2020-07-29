RPS 205 to release in-depth back-to-school guidelines Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RPS 205 officials plan to announce detailed back-to-school plans Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime, a family-focused handbook was developed to give families and staff a better idea of what to expect for both full-time remote instruction and in-person instruction.

A family survey has been released (English, Spanish, Arabic): Parents can choose either in-person instruction or full-time remote instruction for all K-12 students through the first semester or trimester of the 2020-21 school year. That survey needs to be filled out by August 3, according to Rockford Public Schools.

Find the latest information on rps205.com/backtoschool, including plan updates and new FAQs. 23 News will have more on the back-to-schools plans as more details become available.

