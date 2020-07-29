Rockford PD: 18 officers injured, 10 charged from May 30 incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least 18 officers were injured and 10 people were arrested when the Rockford Police Department responded to protesters on May 30.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says 10 people were charged in connection to the May 30 protests outside Rockford Police District 1.

A police review board found that the Rockford Police Department “utilized the amount of force reasonable and necessary” to disperse protesters at the Rockford Police District Police 1 headquarters almost two months ago. The new details were released at a press conference held by Police Chief Dan O’Shea on Wednesday morning.

Rockford officers were considered to be reasonable and effective in their response to protesters, according to the review board. The police department is referring to the May 30 protest as a “riot.” Approximately $45,000 worth of damages occurred to the District 1 building, according to the Rockford Police Department.

More than 90 police reports and 120 hours of video led to the decision to criminally charge 10 protesters from a May 30 protest, according to the Rockford Police Department. No officers will face any criminal charges as they were acting within department policy, according to Chief O’Shea.

Due to pending criminal proceedings, videos are not available at this time, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“I’m open to meeting with anyone to move the community forward,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

