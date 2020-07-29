Advertisement

Public libraries get $9K from Byron nuclear station

Byron also awarded Bertolet Memorial Library and the Oregon Public Library funds to upgrade public computer areas in their facilities.
Source: Exelon Generation
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Eight local libraries were granted $500 each for additional summer reading and educational programs by the Exelon Generation facility.

Donations were made to the following libraries:

  • Bertolet Memorial Library (Leaf River)
  • Byron Public Library
  • Flagg/Rochelle Public Library
  • Forreston Public Library
  • Julia Hull Public Library (Stillman Valley/Davis Junction)
  • Mt. Morris Public Library
  • Oregon Public Library
  • Polo Public Library

“We’re a small public library but we have a wonderful group of residents who use our facilities regularly and the additional funds have come at a perfect time for us,” Linda Schreiber, director of the Bertolet Library in Leaf River said. “We were able to upgrade our computer stations and we now have seven spots for library users, though it’s down to four due to the pandemic.”

COVID-19 has caused library districts to rethink summer programs and come up with new ways to allow users to have a library experience while staying safe. Many libraries have reopened, some with partial service and curbside pickup. Take-home STEM kits are very popular, according to Exelon Generation.

“Due to the pandemic we shifted our summer reading program to an online format that included games and activities,” Debbie Herman of the Oregon Public Library said. “The donation we received helped us modify the program to include virtual links to Absolute Science shows and prizes for those who complete their reading goals. It has been a challenging but rewarding experience.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

