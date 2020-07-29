Advertisement

No competitive play for high school football, basketball under new guidelines

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan to restrict youth and high school sports on Wednesday.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced he is restricting sports in the state, including IHSA on Wednesday afternoon.

A set of guidelines for youth and high school sports has been released on the state’s coronavirus website. Gov. Pritzker seemed to indicate that there could be a way forward for golf, but didn’t specifically mention other sports, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

The guidelines detail that youth and high school sports cannot engage in competitive play if their sport falls under a medium or higher risk level. Sports such as football and hockey are considered higher risk while basketball, volleyball and soccer are considered medium risk, under the new guidelines released.

Source: Gov. Pritzker's Office
Source: Gov. Pritzker's Office
Source: Gov. Pritzker's Office
“These are incredibly important moments in the lives of our children,” Pritzker said. “When the multi-billion dollar sports leagues with multi-million dollar athletes are struggling to protect their players it is obvious there won’t be enough protection for kids on our school’s playing fields.

The governor said the IHSA is meeting currently to determine how fall sports will move forward.

“It is obvious there won’t be enough protection for kids on our playing fields,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Tennis and baseball simply don’t carry the higher risk.”

Fall sports played in Illinois include football, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys soccer, girls swimming, girls tennis, girls volleyball. Practices were scheduled to being on Aug. 10. The IHSA shut down the boys state basketball tournament on March 12, the day before the Class 1A and 2A semifinals were scheduled. Spring sports tournaments were canceled on April 21, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Summer workouts and practices have been allowed under various shifting guidelines for the past few months.

