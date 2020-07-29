Possible arson fire at west side Rockford apartment building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just one day after an intentional fire at a Rockford playground, now another possible arson at an apartment building in Rockford.

Rockford Fire crews report flames and smoke could be seen coming from a second floor apartment building in the 1200 block of Auburn Court just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A search of the apartment found no one trapped inside. One woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Officials said one pet was lost due to exposure of the fire.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious in nature and is under investigation at this time. The damages are estimated at $35,000.

