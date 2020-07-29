Advertisement

Polo Pool cancels all swim lessons

No employee at the pool has tested positive.
Polo Public Pool from July 1.
Polo Public Pool from July 1.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Polo Pool will be closing their doors for a few days due to some staff being exposed to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post on July 27.

Employees will be tested and steps taken will be directed by the Winnebago County Health Department. The pool has also canceled all swim lessons for the rest of the season.

“Please be aware that no employee at the pool has tested positive,” according to Polo Pool. “Watch signage and Facebook posts for updates. So sorry and hope all is staying safe.”

