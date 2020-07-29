Advertisement

McDonald’s to close 200 restaurants

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks or face coverings.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - McDonald’s is permanently closing 200 of its 14,000 U.S. locations this year with “low-volume restaurants” in Walmart stores making up over half of the closures.

During its quarterly earnings call Tuesday, the fast food giant said the closings were previously planned for future years but are being accelerated. Officials also shared the continued impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on sales globally, according to MSN.

“Within a matter of weeks, the McDonald’s system made operational modifications across 30,000 restaurants, while closing and then reopening another 9,000 restaurants,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said during Tuesday’s earnings call. “We introduced new safety procedures in all our restaurants, modified our menus, and developed new contactless ways to serve our customers.”

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, McDonald’s will require customers to wear masks or face coverings when entering restaurants nationwide, a move the chain announced last week, according to MSN.

McDonald’s isn’t alone in announcing some permanent closings. Dunkin’ is closing 450 locations by the end of 2020 and Starbucks announced in June that it plans to close up to 400 company-owned locations over the next 18 months, according to MSN.

According to Yelp's latest Economic Average report, 60% of the restaurants nationwide that temporarily shuttered due to the pandemic have since permanently closed. 

Of McDonald's 39,000 restaurants worldwide, 96% are now open, compared with 75% at the start of the second quarter. Comparable-store sales that were down 39% in April were down 12% by June.

Restaurants with drive-thru windows are recovering more quickly as customers try to limit contact. But locations in urban centers, malls and tourist locations are having a harder time, the company said, according to MSN.

After reopening 2,000 dining rooms with reduced seating, the company paused reopenings in early July as coronavirus cases spiked. Last week, McDonald’s said it is delaying dining room reopenings for at least another month. McDonald’s said second-quarter net income fell 68% to $484 million. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 66 cents per share, well short of the 74 cents Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

Same-store sales fell 24% for the entire quarter, a point shy of analyst projections. In the U.S., McDonald’s biggest market, same-store sales fell 9%. Last year, they were up 8% in the same period. Same-store sales fell 41% in international markets.

Revenue fell 30% to $3.76 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 new deaths, 34 additional cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total deaths are now 114.

Back to School & Beyond

State teachers’ unions warn of safety strikes

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The union presidents said if a return-to-learning plan is not safe, they will act.

News

No competitive play for high school football, basketball under new guidelines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The governor said the IHSA is meeting currently to determine how fall sports will move forward.

News

Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,393 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Latest News

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Polo Pool cancels all swim lessons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
No employee at the pool has tested positive.

News

Boil order notice for Village of Winnebago

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Water will be shut off for hours prior to order.

News

Rockford PD: 18 officers injured, 10 charged from May 30 incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
More than 90 police reports led to the decision to criminally charge 10 people after the events of May 30.

News

RPS 205 to release in-depth back-to-school guidelines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rockford Public Schools plan to share more details with families about its fall semester.

News

Beloit Schools releases proposed model for back-to-school plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
After the first term the board would vote again on whether to have more virtual learning or offer in-person learning.