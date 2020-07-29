Advertisement

July 29 birthdays

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 29 birthdays

Beloit Schools releases proposed model for back-to-school plans

Updated: 33 minutes ago
By Danielle Tumilowicz
After the first term the board would vote again on whether to have more virtual learning or offer in-person learning.

U.S. 20 closed near Keith Road for rollover crash

Updated: 55 minutes ago
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Crash on U.S. 20 near Winnebago Road causes traffic delay.

Possible arson fire at west side Rockford apartment building

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Danielle Tumilowicz
One woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire Tuesday.

Dispute over Winnebago County Chairperson appointments continues, delay of approval reaches day 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Courtney Sisk
Board continues to table new appointee recommendations

Unmasking COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Brandon Giesey
Illinois and Wisconsin have very different mandates in place when it comes to wearing a mask, proposing a unique conundrum in communities near the border.

Stateline funeral directors discuss pandemic’s impact on business

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, funeral industry professionals discuss how the business has been impacted.

Funeral Home Business during COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago

Feeding the Community: Loves Park man gives back

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Hope Salman
“Normally we give away 12,000- 18,000 pounds of vegetables a season,” said Lynch.

Winnebago Co. Animal Services near capacity

Updated: 14 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Adult cats are $20 to adopt and two kittens can be adopted for $85.

Unaccompanied minors banned from Tilt Studio Cherryvale

Updated: 15 hours ago
By WIFR Newsroom
Managers of the business spoke with the minors several times.