July 29 birthdays
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - July 29 birthdays
Latest News
News
Beloit Schools releases proposed model for back-to-school plans
Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By
Danielle Tumilowicz
After the first term the board would vote again on whether to have more virtual learning or offer in-person learning.
News
U.S. 20 closed near Keith Road for rollover crash
Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By
Danielle Tumilowicz
Crash on U.S. 20 near Winnebago Road causes traffic delay.
News
Possible arson fire at west side Rockford apartment building
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Danielle Tumilowicz
One woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire Tuesday.
News
Dispute over Winnebago County Chairperson appointments continues, delay of approval reaches day 20
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Courtney Sisk
Board continues to table new appointee recommendations
News
Unmasking COVID-19 concerns
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Brandon Giesey
Illinois and Wisconsin have very different mandates in place when it comes to wearing a mask, proposing a unique conundrum in communities near the border.
News
Stateline funeral directors discuss pandemic’s impact on business
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Elaine Rojas-Castillo
As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, funeral industry professionals discuss how the business has been impacted.
News
Funeral Home Business during COVID-19
Updated: 14 hours ago
News
Feeding the Community: Loves Park man gives back
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Hope Salman
“Normally we give away 12,000- 18,000 pounds of vegetables a season,” said Lynch.
News
Winnebago Co. Animal Services near capacity
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Adult cats are $20 to adopt and two kittens can be adopted for $85.
News
Unaccompanied minors banned from Tilt Studio Cherryvale
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
WIFR Newsroom
Managers of the business spoke with the minors several times.