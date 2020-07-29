Ill. announces 18 additional deaths, 1,393 new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois has reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases with 18 additional deaths Wednesday, including one Winnebago County resident.

The deaths include:

- Carroll County: 1 male 80′s

- Cook County: 1 female 20′s, 1 male 50′s, 2 males 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 70′s

- Kane County: 1 female 60′s, 2 female 90′s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 60′s

- Kendall County: 1 male 70′s

- Montgomery County: 1 male 50′s

- Peoria County: 1 male 80′s

- Saline County: 1 male 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 175,124, including 7,462 deaths in 102 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,187 specimens for a total of 2,608,652. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 22–July 28 is 3.8 percent after rising for several days.

As of Tuesday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 355 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.