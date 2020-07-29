Dixon AD Jared Shaner takes over as football head coach

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon Athletic Director Jared Shaner knew at an early age he wanted to be a football coach. He credited the coaches and mentors he had growing up. After spending the last four years as the Dukes A.D., Shaner is ready to jump back into the huddle.

“To just step back into this role, is exciting for me.”

Shaner has 17 years of coaching experience, 11 of which as a head coach. He said it was the easiest choice for the school board.

“Kids have been through a lot recently, with not having school, not having athletics so far in the summer. So, ultimately, we thought that me stepping into the head coach role would be the most consistency for them and that’s really what it came down to.”

Shaner takes over for Dave Smith, who retired in June after nine seasons with the Dukes. Dixon has made the playoffs six straight years.

“I think Dave and I are similar in a lot of ways. We both have some old school values. But I think one thing I pride myself on is, I try to make determinations, I try to make kids input into things when it’s appropriate to. The most important thing is I want our kids to be out here enjoying themselves.”

While the Dukes prep for what hopes to be a season later this fall, Saner has kept everything in perspective.

“We’re fortunate to be able to be out here and doing the things that we’re doing. Even with the regulations that we have. Part of our job as young men and leaders of our school and our community is, we have to model the behavior that we need to model right now. Which is, trying to be socially distanced. It’s trying to be intelligent about wearing your mask out in the community and those types of things.”

The IHSA is expected to have a ruling on fall sports on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.