Advertisement

Dixon AD Jared Shaner takes over as football head coach

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon Athletic Director Jared Shaner knew at an early age he wanted to be a football coach. He credited the coaches and mentors he had growing up. After spending the last four years as the Dukes A.D., Shaner is ready to jump back into the huddle.

“To just step back into this role, is exciting for me.”

Shaner has 17 years of coaching experience, 11 of which as a head coach. He said it was the easiest choice for the school board.

“Kids have been through a lot recently, with not having school, not having athletics so far in the summer. So, ultimately, we thought that me stepping into the head coach role would be the most consistency for them and that’s really what it came down to.”

Shaner takes over for Dave Smith, who retired in June after nine seasons with the Dukes. Dixon has made the playoffs six straight years.

“I think Dave and I are similar in a lot of ways. We both have some old school values. But I think one thing I pride myself on is, I try to make determinations, I try to make kids input into things when it’s appropriate to. The most important thing is I want our kids to be out here enjoying themselves.”

While the Dukes prep for what hopes to be a season later this fall, Saner has kept everything in perspective.

“We’re fortunate to be able to be out here and doing the things that we’re doing. Even with the regulations that we have. Part of our job as young men and leaders of our school and our community is, we have to model the behavior that we need to model right now. Which is, trying to be socially distanced. It’s trying to be intelligent about wearing your mask out in the community and those types of things.”

The IHSA is expected to have a ruling on fall sports on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Jared Shaner takes over as Dixon football head coach

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Sports

Bears starting DL Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 season: report

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The recently agreed upon provision in the CBA allows any player concerned about getting the coronavirus to skip the season.

News

Beloit College responds to suspension of league competition

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The conference’s 10 presidents, in cooperation with the league’s athletic directors, made the decision.

Sports

Poplar Grove Power 10u Black wins national championship

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
The travel softball team went to Minnesota and came back to Boone County as national champions.

Latest News

Sports

Poplar Grove Power 10U Black wins NAFA Northern National Championship

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT

Sports

Rockford University prepares for football in the spring

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

News

MLB pitcher dealing with heart issue from COVID-19 infection

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
|
By R.J. Anderson
Rodriguez will be shut down for at least a week with the hope that his heart inflammation goes away.

Sports

NACC, Regents postpone fall sports conference games and championships

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Rockford University has postponed all fall conference competition and championship games until the spring 2021.

News

Yankees-Phillies game postponed after COVID-19 outbreak, per report

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT
|
By R.J. Anderson
In response to that news, the Marlins' home opener, which was scheduled for Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles, has also been postponed.