Dispute over Winnebago County Chairperson appointments continues, delay of approval reaches day 20

Frank Haney recommended four minority community members to take on larger roles at the county level. The board still hasn't voted to approve or disapprove.
Tabled decision reaches 19 days
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney recommended four minority community members to be appointed to various community boards. Nineteen days later there is still no movement on voting to approve or disapprove the candidates.

“You can not question that the person before the board is highly qualified,” says Haney. The four recommended appointees have a combined 16 pages worth of resumes and credentials. But Haney believes it’s more than just qualifications, it’s about creating change, and inviting more people to have a seat at the table in the county.

“There is national protests around inclusion and equity,” says Haney. “God forbid that somebody who has served for six terms, we thank that person for their service, but we get the opportunity to get new leaders in our community involved.”

Board members tabled his recommendations instead of taking a vote. “We have a situation where we’re protecting a couple of guys,” says Haney.

One of those people is Fred Wescott, who has served on the Housing Authority board for 20 years. Haney recommended Rhonda Greer Robinson, President of the local NAACP, take Wescott’s seat. The issue is, Wescott says he’s not ready to leave it. And several board members agree.

“We have a lot more to do yet,” says Wescott. “So there’s no way I was going to go out on my own without a fight.”

Wescott helped launch the Hope VI project for mixed income housing. It’s a project he says will be finalized by the end of the year. he’s hopeful it will be under his watch.

“I’m not going anywhere,” says Wescott. “I’m going to stay as long as I can stay.”

Haney and the board have been in disputes for the past couple of years. He believes the decision to table these appointees, likely until after the November election, is personality politics. He tells 23 News the board can vote on the other positions now, and have discussion over the others later.

However, Wescott believes Haney is just trying to remove him from the Housing Authority Board, a move he also believes is personality politics. Wescott tells 23 News Haney did not have dialogue with board members prior to him making the announcement of his new appointees. “That was a slap in the face to the board,” he says.

Haney believes new people will bring fresh ideas. And he says Greer Robinson’s experience as a Black educator and president of the NAACP make her a “uniquely qualified” candidate for the role. He is now asking community members to email the board to encourage them to vote now.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

